iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 1,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.
