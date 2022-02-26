iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating) shares were down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.53. Approximately 5,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 91,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

