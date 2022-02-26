iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.26. 20,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 50,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.
