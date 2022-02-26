iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 92,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 178,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.