iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $48.10. 92,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 178,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.