iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after acquiring an additional 692,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,066,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,354,000 after acquiring an additional 151,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $100.17 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

