iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,071 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,508,000 after purchasing an additional 463,433 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after buying an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 314,965 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 104,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 468,832 shares during the last quarter.

ILF opened at $26.61 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

