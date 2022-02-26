iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

