iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $20,750,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $126.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

