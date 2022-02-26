iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $477.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.78 and a 200-day moving average of $489.70. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $375.06 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.