iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $8,865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

