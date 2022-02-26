iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.8% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $373.26 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

