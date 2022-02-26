iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $439.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.