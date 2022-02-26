iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $439.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.