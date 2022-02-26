iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

IVE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.79 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

