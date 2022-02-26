iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $259.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.26.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

