Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

