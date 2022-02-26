Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $123.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.00%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

