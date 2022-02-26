Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $14,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

