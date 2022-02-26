Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,970 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.89% of Churchill Downs worth $81,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after buying an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $4,496,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $244.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

