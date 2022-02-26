Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.22% of Skyline Champion worth $75,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of SKY opened at $68.14 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Skyline Champion Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.