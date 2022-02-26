Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.13% of Moody’s worth $85,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.89. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

