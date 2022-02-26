Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $73.12 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $73,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB opened at $48.09 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.