Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $77.94 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.46% of Eagle Materials worth $77,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.46.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.46 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $150.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

