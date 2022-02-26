Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $78.15 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,604 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.66% of United Bankshares worth $78,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 871,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,722,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

