Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $78.43 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.05% of Encompass Health worth $78,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,067,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.01 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.