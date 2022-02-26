Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $78.43 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.05% of Encompass Health worth $78,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

