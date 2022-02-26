Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $79.09 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,462 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $79,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.