Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $83 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.03% of Universal Display worth $82,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $157.71 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

