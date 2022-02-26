Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $86.03 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.52% of WSFS Financial worth $86,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock worth $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS opened at $51.58 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

