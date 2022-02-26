Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $86.64 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.75% of Dropbox worth $86,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,725 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

DBX stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

