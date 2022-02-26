Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.36% of Haemonetics worth $85,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $57.19 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.