Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,806 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.00% of Commercial Metals worth $73,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

