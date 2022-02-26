Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.00% of Leslie’s worth $78,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

