Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 654,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.50% of NCR worth $76,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,849 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.