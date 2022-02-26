Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 31,122 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,157,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,122 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.58% of MGIC Investment worth $77,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MTG. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTG opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.