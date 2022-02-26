Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 63,365 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.49% of Teradyne worth $86,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.10.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

