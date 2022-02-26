Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 65,231 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,501,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,231 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Lyft worth $80,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $1,026,425. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.