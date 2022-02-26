Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.37% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $74,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 40,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 178.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $1,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.78.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.