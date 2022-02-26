Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,358 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $76,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $161,309,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,864.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,982.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,824.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

