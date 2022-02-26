Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 160,626 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160,626 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.32% of Valvoline worth $74,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 322.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

