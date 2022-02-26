Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 221,192 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 221,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $75,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

