Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 33,742 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $77,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $276.63 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $230.89 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

