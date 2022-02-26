Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 36,527 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,527 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.29% of MGM Growth Properties worth $77,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.10 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.