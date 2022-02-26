Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 479,039 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of Invitation Homes worth $80,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invitation Homes by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

