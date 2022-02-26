Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 58,787 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,787 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of DocuSign worth $82,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $115.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

