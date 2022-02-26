Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 71,502 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,502 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $79,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after acquiring an additional 279,110 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,412,848,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 281,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 173,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after buying an additional 173,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

