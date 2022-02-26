Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 768,393 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,393 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.25% of Pinterest worth $81,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $26.35 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $149,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.