Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139,401 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of International Paper worth $87,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

