JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 755,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth about $20,209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

