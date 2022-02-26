Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €35.86 ($40.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of JEN stock opened at €30.36 ($34.50) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.55. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €37.80 ($42.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

